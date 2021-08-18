Samajwadi Party leader booked for sedition for his comments on Taliban

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq was charged under Indian Penal Code Section 124A (sedition) following a complaint from BJP leader Rajesh Singhal.

news Controversy

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq has been booked for sedition following his recent remarks on the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and that India similarly fought the British during its own freedom struggle, the police said on Wednesday. He was charged under Indian Penal Code section 124A (sedition) following a complaint from BJP leader Rajesh Singhal on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra told PTI.

Barq had said, “When our country was under British rule, the entire country fought for independence. They were under Russia or the United States and now they want to be free and run their own country. This is their personal matter. How can we interfere?" the SP legislator had said on the developments in Afghanistan. In his police complaint, Singhal claimed that Barq's "controversial statement comes in the category of sedition,” he said.

In addition to sedition, the MP has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Following registration of the case, Barq on Wednesday said he was quoted out of context and wrong charges have been levelled against him. "I am with the policies of India," he said. "I have nothing to do with the Taliban. I am not a resident of that place (Afghanistan). Who am I to comment on the Taliban? Why should I give my opinion. I was quoted out of context," he said

Asked about the charges levelled against him, Barq said, "Let the case be registered. The allegations levelled against me are completely false. I have not given any such type of statement. Neither I am with the Taliban nor I have praised them nor I have anything to do with them. I am interested in the policies of India and I am with India."

He said that the Taliban belongs to Afghanistan and it is the country's internal matter. "I am a voter of India, and I am concerned about India, and its policies," Barq said.

Besides Barq, two others -- Mohammad Muqueem and Chaudhary Faizan have also been booked under these sections, the officer said, adding that the matter is being probed.

Following the Sambhal MP's remarks, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers Muqueem and Faizan posted material on social media in support of the Taliban, according to the FIR.

Responding to questions from reporters on Monday, Lok Sabha member Barq had said the Taliban wanted to free their country and it was Afghanistan's internal matter.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the state legislative council, the chief minister on Tuesday slammed the opposition MP.

"He was shamelessly supporting the Taliban. It means supporting their barbaric act. We are a parliamentary democracy. Where are we heading? We are supporting people who are a blot on humanity," Yogi Adityanath said.

(With PTI inputs)