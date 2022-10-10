Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadavâ€™s son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about his demise.

news Death

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and MP, Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on Monday, October 10 after a prolonged illness. His son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about his demise. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP leader tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was 82 and had been on life support system since the past one week. He was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on August 22. According to hospital sources, he breathed his last at 8.15 am on Monday.

The 82-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch was facing difficulty in breathing and was under the supervision of an internal medicine expert at the Medanta Hospital, as per sources. Singh was suffering from a urinary infection as well, hospital sources had said. On Sunday, Medanta Hospital had put out a health bulletin stating that the veteran leader's condition was quite critical and that he was on life-saving drugs.

Reacting to the demise of the veteran leader, PM Narendra Modi said, â€œMulayam Singh Yadav's demise pains me; he was a remarkable personality and was widely admired as a grounded leader. He served people diligently, devoted his life towards popularising ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia.

Mulayam Singh Yadav distinguished himself in UP and national politics; he was a key soldier for democracy during Emergency. As defence minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav worked for a stronger India; his Parliamentary interventions were insightful, PM Modi added.