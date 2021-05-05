Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release in theatres and Zee5

Zee5 has announced a 'Radhe Combo' package priced at Rs 499, which includes access to the platform for one year.

ZEE5’s ‘Radhe Combo’ package will now offer viewers an annual subscription to their platform, in addition to the premiere of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. ZEE5, an Indian video-on-demand platform, has announced that the ‘Radhe Combo’ package will be priced at Rs 499, which will also include access to the platform’s content for a year (first year only). This, by far, is the cheapest OTT annual subscription charge in India.

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release in theatres across the country, wherever they’re allowed to open, on May 13 (Eid). The film will also be available to preview as pay-per-view streaming on ZEE5 and ZEEPlex (ZEE5’s rent-a-movie format). Content available on ZEE5 platform includes ZEE5 originals, movies, TV Shows, Live TV, ALTBalaji shows, Ad-free Catch-up TV, Zindagi TV shows, and kids content. The annual subscription is usually priced at Rs 1,248.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Bharath and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India has said to media outlets that the offer is expected to be a “value driver” for the platform, with the pricing fixed to “target the large middle class and the mass fan base of Salman Khan franchise.”

Notably, in Tamil, actor Aishwarya Rajesh’s Ka Pae Ranasingam released directly on ZEE5 on a pay-per-view format and was a significant success. This film starred Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo. The decision to release this film as a per-per-view option was met with skepticism at first from the industry. But the film, being the first Indian film to do so, gained good word of mouth following which it became a successful first venture. Ka Pae Ranasingam released in October 2020.