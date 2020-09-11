Salem receives heavy rains, more showers predicted in Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris district and other parts of western Tamil Nadu are expected to witness heavy showers on Friday.

The district of Salem in Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains on Thursday, leading to severe flooding in many areas. Salem town in particular witnessed rains for over two hours, leading to water logging in low-lying areas. According to a report in Puthiya Thalaimurai, Ramalingam street in the town faced sudden floods as roads were inundated and water which rose up to knee-level, entered houses and damaged vehicles which were parked.

"Water has entered our houses completely. It is up to knee level and we don't know how to manage our children. What if children are hurt or swept away. We are facing so much difficulty," said one resident.

Another pointed out that the water was flowing very forcefully through the area and that despite complaints to the local administration, no action had been taken by authorities.

The meteorological department had warned of heavy rain on Thursday in isolated places over Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Namakkal districts. On Friday meanwhile, heavy showers are expected in Nilgiris district.

Light and moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ranipet, Tirupathur and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu. The rest of the state too could experience mild showers on Friday.

Weather blogger Pradeep John who runs the page Tamil Nadu weatherman has predicted that south Tamil Nadu will also see rain in the coming days. He added that Chennai may not receive a lot of rain.

"Rains in interiors of Tamil Nadu will reduce a bit and interior regions in the north including Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Erode, Dharmapurai, Tirupattur and Salem will continue to receive rain," he wrote in his blog.

He also stated that there will be heavy rains in the Pandalur and Gudalur regions of Nilgiris, particularly in the Devala-Nadugani-Pandalur belts. In Coimbatore meanwhile, the Valparai region is expected to receive heavy rains.