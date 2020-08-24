Salem police initiate probe into death of priest who made video against a cop

Saravanan made a video that is currently doing the rounds on social media, where he accused a policeman of assaulting him on August 14.

The Salem police have initiated a probe into the death of Saravanan – a priest and Shiva devotee who is believed to have died by suicide. Before his death, Saravanan had made a video where he accused a police officer, Antony Michael, of humiliating him by assaulting him on August 14. Saravanan said in the video that Antony Michael is to be held responsible for his suicide.

Saravanan was conducting a pooja with two women near Sankari on August 14, when Sankari station Sub Inspector Antony Michael allegedly crossed the path and stopped near Saravanan’s place. In a video, Saravanan alleged that Antony Michael was the reason for his depression and he was deeply depressed after the incident that took place on August 14. He also alleged, “Antony Michael beat me up and hence he is the only reason for my extreme step.”

Following the alleged police torture on August 14, Saravanan went missing. The family members established a search but were unable to find him. Two days later, the police recovered the dead body of Saravanan from a forest area in between two rocks in a decomposed state.

A complaint has been registered in the Thevur police station under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to the media, Saravanan’s son Shankar said, “The police did not take any action after seeing the video. They just received a sign from my mother saying that my father is missing. My father died because the word spread in the village saying swamy was beaten up by the police. He was beaten up on Friday and he died on Saturday.”

Countering allegations of police assault or torture, Salem Additional Superintendent of Police Anbu said, “There is an investigation going on but the SI did not beat or injure Saravanan as far as we know. When the SI visited the spot, the priest was conducting a semi-nude pooja and he was standing in an awkward position inside a pit. So the priest thought the SI clicked a picture of him. He might have gotten scared because of the picture but a picture was not clicked by the SI. Antony Michael immediately left the place on seeing the pooja.”

“In the wake of the Sathankulam incident, all the cops have been sensitised, so the SI would not have beaten up the man. Also, we have been giving regular training for the police to handle the accused properly. The SI would have just warned and left him,” said the ADSP.