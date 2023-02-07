Salem court grants conditional bail to DMK panchayat president who abused Dalit teen

Manickam was arrested after a video of him verbally abusing a Dalit youth with casteist slurs for entering a temple went viral on social media platforms.

news Caste Discrimination

T Manickam, president of Thirumalagiri panchayat in Salem district, who was arrested for threatening Praveen Kumar, a Dalit teenager, and hurling casteist slurs on him has been granted conditional bail by a Salem court. Manickam, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary, was arrested after a video of him threatening Praveen for entering Periya Mariamman temple in Thirumalaigiri village surfaced.

Additional District Court 1 in the Salem district court complex, while granting bail to Manickam imposed a condition that he should not enter Thirumalaigiri village for one month. He has also been asked to visit Hasthampatti police station twice a day to sign a register till further orders in the case. The court has warned him that his bail would be cancelled if he violates the conditions.

Manickam was arrested after a video of him verbally abusing a Dalit youth with casteist slurs for entering a temple went viral on social media platforms. Manickam, who is from the Vanniyar caste, took offence at the youth entering a local Mariamman temple. In the video, Manickam can be heard using casteist and sexually offensive language against the youngster Praveen, who is from the Paraiyar community (Scheduled Caste), in front of the other villagers. Manickam is also seen making threats of physical violence against him in the video.

Hours after the video surfaced, DMK suspended him from the party position. Manickam has been booked under IPC sections 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 294(b)(obscenity) and various provisions under the Prevention of Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act and the Protection of Civil Rights Act.