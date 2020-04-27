Salary cut for govt staff in Andhra for second month, pensioners exempted

Cabinet ministers will see a 75 percent slash in their pay, while senior bureaucrats will get only 60 percent of their salaries.

Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their pension for the month of April in full, but government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police, medical and sanitation staff, however, will be paid their full salaries, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Sunday.

Under the "deferred payment", all India services officers will get only 60 percent of their salaries while others will see a cut ranging up to 50 percent, like in March.

Cabinet ministers and those holding Cabinet rank posts will see a 75 percent slash in their pay, which the government promised to adjust at a subsequent date.

Sources said that the government decided to pay full pension to retired employees and their families as a public interest litigation (PIL) on the matter is currently pending in the High Court.

"The ongoing lockdown has left the state coffers completely dry, with the income in the first month of the current fiscal just about crossing Rs 100 crore. The Central grants and loans are being used for other schemes, hence the deferred salary payment," the sources added.

On March 31, the state government had announced deferment of payment of full salaries to the chief minister, officers and employees, saying its revenue streams have "totally dried up" in view of the ongoing lockdown to combat coronavirus.

"The demand on state resources has increased tremendously for contact tracing, quarantining, providing personal protection equipment, drugs, health facilities, etc. and for providing financial assistance to the poor people, most affected by the lockdown," the Chief Secretary had said at the time.

Following this, there was 100 percent deferment in the salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLCs, MLAs chairpersons and members (political appointees) of all government-owned corporations and elected representatives of all local bodies.

