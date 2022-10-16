'Salaar' team unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from movie

"Salaar" also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy and is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 28, 2023.

news Tollywood

The makers of action adventure film "Salaar" on Sunday dropped the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character to celebrate the actor's 39th birthday. Directed by Prashanth Neel of the "KGF" film franchise fame, the pan-India movie is led by Prabhas and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Production house Hombale Films shared the first glimpse of the actor as Varadharaja Mannaar from the much-awaited movie. "Presenting Vardharaja Mannaar from #Salaar. Parallel or mainstream, arthouse or commercial, he has always made sure to strike a balance and delivered stupendously with an entertaining and engaging act. To the most versatile @PrithviOfficial a very Happy Birthday," read a tweet by the banner.

In his reply, Prithviraj thanked the film's team for their warm wishes. "Thank you #HombaleFilms #PrashanthNeel #Prabhas and the entire team of #Salaar!" he tweeted.

Billed as a "high-voltage actioner", "Salaar" has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The film will be released in five languages. In a statement, Prashanth Neel said it is an absolute pleasure for the team to have a superstar like Prithviraj on board the film.

"We couldn't have had a better Varadharaja Mannaar. The way he played such an enormous character in the film justifies his magnificent presence with his brilliant performance. The drama is surely going to be insane having him in the movie," Neel said.

"Being a superstar of the Malayalam industry, he has a huge fan base who will be truly mesmerised to see him playing such a huge character on the screen. It was an amazing experience to direct two great actors like Prithviraj and Prabhas together in the film," he added.

"Salaar" also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. The movie is scheduled to be released worldwide in theatres on September 28, 2023.