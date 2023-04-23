Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others resume protest against MP Brij Bhushan

Brij Bhushan, the Wrestling Federation of India chief, has been accused of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers.

news Sexual Harassment

The country's top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat along with other grapplers have reached Jantar Mantar to protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh yet again on Sunday, April 23.

A protesting wrestler told IANS that as many as seven women grapplers including a minor have tried to lodge a complaint at Parliament Street police station but "the police officers refused to file an FIR".

"We are getting threats from several quarters and after waiting for more than two months, we tried to file a complaint at thana but police officers shooed us away. We don't know what is happening here. We will start our protest again and sit on dharna at Jantar Mantar till our demands are met," wrestler said.

IANS had last month stated that the protesting wrestlers, could restart their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Following protests by the wrestlers, Bhushan was sidelined by the Sports Ministry until the investigation against his misconduct concluded.

Earlier in January, Sakshi Malik, Barjrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat along with other wrestlers had staged a three-day sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed and WFI be disbanded.

Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexually harassing several women wrestlers. The agitating athletes alleged that the BJP MP intimidates them and runs the sport body in an autocratic manner.

Notably, an Oversight Committee under the chairmanship of legendary boxer MC Mary Kom is still looking allegations levelled by the wrestlers against WFI, its president and coaching staff of mental and sexual harassment, earlier this year.

The Committee is also looking after day-to-day functioning of the federation as Brij Bhushan was asked by the Sports Ministry to not interfere.