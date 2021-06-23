Sai Pallavi's sensational 'Saranga Dariya' gets over 250 million views on YouTube

Sai Pallaviâ€™s Telugu song 'Saranga Dariya' from the movie Love Story has hit a new milestone, as the song reached 251 million views on YouTube, as on Wednesday. The movie, which has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead, has been directed by Sekhar Kammula under the banner of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas. Love Story was supposed to have a theatrical release in the month of April but was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



It's been three months since the dance number was released on YouTube. 'Saranga Dariya' was sung by singer Mangli and the lyrics have been penned by Suddala Ashok Teja. The dance moves were choreographed by renowned choreographer Sekhar master, one of the top dance masters in Tollywood.