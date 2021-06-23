Sai Pallaviâ€™s Telugu song 'Saranga Dariya' from the movie Love Story has hit a new milestone, as the song reached 251 million views on YouTube, as on Wednesday. The movie, which has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead, has been directed by Sekhar Kammula under the banner of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas. Love Story was supposed to have a theatrical release in the month of April but was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's been three months since the dance number was released on YouTube. 'Saranga Dariya' was sung by singer Mangli and the lyrics have been penned by Suddala Ashok Teja. The dance moves were choreographed by renowned choreographer Sekhar master, one of the top dance masters in Tollywood.
The song became an internet sensation right after its release, with Sai Pallavi's graceful moves charming the viewers. It also made news due to a controversy over the ownership of the folk song.
As TNM reported earlier, Komala Totte, a folk singer, alleged that she was the first to popularise the folk song, having learnt it from her grandmother who used to sing it in the fields. Komala sang this song on a reality show in which Suddalal Ashkok Teja was one of the judges. Acknowledging the same, the director said that they would give credits to her in the movie.
Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi has another movie Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati as the male lead in her kitty. This movie has also been postponed due to COVID-19. Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi had previously worked together on Fidaa. The filmmaker is next working with Dhanush on a multilingual film.
Watch Sai Pallavi's Saranga Dariya song here :