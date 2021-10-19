Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s Love Story gets OTT platform release date

â€˜Love Storyâ€™, which has been directed by Sekhar Kammula, became an instant hit and received critical appreciation when it hit the big screens.

Flix Tollywood

A month after releasing in theatres, the Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story is all set to make its Over-the-top (OTT) platform premiere on Aha. The movie will release on October 22, 2021, at 6 pm. The Telugu film, which has been directed by Sekhar Kammula, became an instant hit and received critical appreciation when it hit the big screens on September 24.

To promote the movie, Aha has also come up with a new trailer cut. It showcases the lives of the lead charactersâ€“ Revanth and Mounica. In the movie, they are neighbours living in Hyderabad but incidentally hail from the same town of Armoor. While Revanth is a struggling Zumba instructor, trying to establish his identity. Mounica is a recently graduated engineer, who is trying to break free from societal barriers. The two share a common love for dance and eventually fall for each other, narrates, the trailer.

This movie marks the second collaboration between Sai Pallavi and director Sekhar Kammula. Their first movie, Fidaa, which was released in 2017, was a major success.

Meanwhile, Sekhar Kammula has announced a multilingual film with Kollywood star Dhanush K Raja. The movie is touted to be a socio-political thriller.

Aha, also said that the platform has several shows and movies lined up for the festive season. â€œGearing up for the festive season and living up to its promise of full-fledged 100% Telugu entertainment, Love Story is the first release from Ahaâ€™s upcoming quarter slate. The forthcoming slate has an exciting lineup of more than 18 new titles with original web series like NBKâ€™s Unstoppable, Arka Mediaâ€™s Anya's Tutorial, Maruthiâ€™s 3 roses," a note said. It further said that original films like Bhamakalapam featuring Priyamani and Senapathi featuring Rajendra Prasad will be shown on the OTT platform.

The platform is already home to some of the biggest Telugu releases of 2021, including, Krack, Zombie Reddy, Naandhi, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, and the critically acclaimed originals Kudi Yedamaithe, and 11th Hour, among others.

Watch Love Story trailer by Aha here :