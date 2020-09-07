Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya commence shooting for 'Love Story'

The set has only 15 members and the still from the set shows everyone wearing a mask.

Flix Tollywood

The shoot of Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Love Story resumed on Monday after months. As per the makers, there are only 15 members on the set and the remaining portion of the film will be wrapped up in a single schedule. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, who have teamed up for the first time, have joined the sets as well. The makers shared a few stills from the sets and everyone in the frame is seen wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. They also said that they’ve taken all the necessary preliminary precautions and are adhering to all safety guidelines set by the government.

Talking about the project, Kammula told Cinema Express in a recent interview: “It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect. "Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” Kammula said. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya last week, on the occasion of his father Nagarjuna’s birthday, took to twitter to announce his next project with director Vikram Kumar. In a tweet, Chaitanya revealed that the film is titled Thank You and a special poster was unveiled on the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday. Announcing the project, Chaitanya tweeted: “Thank You. An expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than any other there is. Thank You Movie. A story I’m looking forward to tell! With a team I’m really thankful I met.” The project will mark the second time collaboration of Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam, which also starred Nagarjuna and late Nageswara Rao in key roles.

Thank You..an expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than anyother there is . #ThankYouTheMovie A story I’m looking forward to tell ! With a team I’m really thankful I met @Vikram_K_Kumar @SVC_Official#NC20 #HBDKingNagarjuna @iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/zMiEXRdDoD — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 29, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh, as per reports, will most likely pair up with Chaitanya in Thank You. To be bankrolled by Dil Raju, the project will go on the floors next year. An excited Vikram Kumar wrote on twitter: “Very happy birthday dearest @iamnagarjuna Thank you for everything #ThankYouTheMovie My next directorial venture with @chay_akkineni produced by #DilRaju (sic).” The rest of the cast and crew will be announced in a few weeks.