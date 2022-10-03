Sacked Andhra constable detained for cycle rally against govt over pending dues

Armed Reserve police constable Prakash, who was dismissed from service on various charges, had led protests in the past as well seeking pending dues, and has alleged harassment by his seniors.

Former Armed Reserve police constable from Andhra Pradesh K Prakash, who has been dismissed from service, was picked up by the police in Anantapur on Sunday, October 2, after he took up a bicycle rally to protest against the state government. Prakash had planned to cycle all the way to Vijayawada highlighting pending dues from the government to several police staff members. The cycle bore the national flag and a placard saying: “CM Jagan Sir, Save AP police. Grant SLS, ASLS, TA (Travelling Allowance), DA (Dearness Allowance). Take me back into service. Please ensure social justice.”

Prakash, who was dismissed from service on various charges including cheating a woman, has denied the allegations. The constable is accused of several charges, and Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginell had reportedly said at the time of Prakash’s dismissal that 12 memos had been served with charges of misconduct or dereliction of duty against the constable. Prakash had earlier received media attention for staging a silent protest during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Puttaparthi seeking pending surrender dues, TA and other dues of police personnel.

In 2019, Prakash had threatened to take his own life in front of the Anantapur district Collector's vehicle, alleging harassment by his seniors in the police department. More recently, based on a complaint from Prakash, a case was registered against Anantapur SP Fakeerappa and two Deputy SPs under the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While being detained near the Clock Tower in Anantapur on Sunday, Prakash said, “This government is vengeful towards the police. No pending dues, DA or surrender dues were given to us. We are suffering a lot as we were not given pending dues for the festival season. So far, 358 constables have been dismissed under the present government. I was also dismissed for demanding pending dues. This is injustice.” The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) condemned the police action against Prakash.