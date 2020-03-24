Sachy to script Prithviraj’s next

Prithviraj is currently busy shooting for his film ;Aadujeevitham' in Jordan.

Flix Mollywood

Well known scriptwriter and director Sachy will soon be teaming up with Prithviraj. Sachy will be penning the script and the film will be directed by newbie Jayan Nambiar. The debut director shares a good rapport with Prithviraj as he has worked with him in Lucifer, say sources. Lucifer was the directorial debut of Prithviraj starriing Mohanlal.

While the groundwork for this film is on, Prithviraj is busy shooting for Aadujeevitham in Jordan. The film is directed by Blessy and produced by K. G. Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes the Oscar winning music composer A. R. Rahman, Oscar winner Resul Pookutty for sound designing, K. U. Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. After wrapping up this project, Prithviraj will begin directing the second instalment of Lucifer, titled L2: Empuraan. Mohanlal will be playing the lead role in the sequel as well. Murali Gopy, who penned Lucifer, will be in charge of L2: Empuraan and the third part of this trilogyas well. L2: Empuraan is expected to go on to the floors during mid-2020.

Prithviraj’s other film in the making is Ayalvashi. It was revealed a couple of months ago that the star siblings Prithviraj and Indrajith, will be teaming up again for a film titled Ayalvashi. This film will be directed by debutant Irshad Parari, who worked as an assistant director in Prithviraj’s maiden directorial Lucifer. While it has already been reported that the shooting will begin soon after Prithviraj is done with Aadujeevitham, the buzz now is that the shooting will commence in September this year. According to reports, Ayalvashi is about two neighbours constantly in conflict with one another.

Jakes Bejoy has been roped in as the music composser for Ayalvashi. He is currently the rising music director in the Malayalam film industry with several films in his kitty.

