Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka ahead of Rajasthan Assembly session

Sources also confirmed to PTI that Pilot has been in touch with top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

news Politics

Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough. Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and a "positive outcome" was expected.

Sources also confirmed to PTI that Pilot has been in touch with top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out. Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot being sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief.

Amid talks of a truce with the rebel Rajasthan Congress leader, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi met former party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence at Tughlak Lane in New Delhi, early on Monday.

The party officially did not react to these political developments as Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal, who was assigned to talk to the rebels, declined to comment.

Meanwhile, speaking to IANS, sources said that party treasurer Ahmed Patel was instrumental in reaching out to the rebel MLAs and has asked them to come back to the party and air their grievances before the leadership.

However, there is a strict message that the Chief Minister's post is not negotiable and if Sachin Pilot wants to return to the party, he will have to wait for some time for some adjustments.

When the spat became public and Sachin was sacked from his post, there was a lot of speculation that he would join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, he dismissed these reports and told reporters at the time, "I am not joining the BJP. I have worked very hard to bring the Congress party back in the government and defeat the BJP. Such speculation is being fuelled to tarnish my image."

With IANS and PTI inputs