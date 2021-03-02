Sachin Dev, Chintha Jerome, director Ranjith: CPI(M)’s probable new faces for Kerala polls

While MB Shyni likely to be the candidate in Vypine in Kochi, Chitha Jerome may also be considered for the Kerala Assembly polls on April 6.

Shiju Khan, KM Sachin Dev, VK Madhu, MB Shyni and KV Sumesh are likely to be among the new faces of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. The state will go to polls on April 6 and the counting will be held on May 2.

M Shiju Khan is the former state president of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student organisation of CPI(M). He is one of the names that the party may consider to contest when finalising the list. It is learnt that advocate KM Sachin Dev will be the candidate from the Balussery constituency in northern Kozhikode district. Sachin Dev is the state Secretary of the SFI. VA Vineesh, SFI state President, is likely to be fielded from Atttingal in Thiruvananthapuram.

VK Madhu is another new face who is likely to find a place in the candidature list. He is the former president of the Thiruvananthapuram District Panchayat. Madhu is likely to be fielded from Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram.

MB Shyni, the Ernakulam district panchayat member, is likely to be picked up as a candidate for the Vypin constituency in the district.

KV Sumesh is another probable new face in the elections. He is the former state president of the SFI. He is likely to be a party candidate from one of the constituencies in the Kannur district of Kerala.

The name of Kerala State Youth Commission Chairperson, Chintha Jerome, is also reportedly among the probable new faces for the 2021 Kerala Assembly election.

Among the celebrity candidates, actor-director Ranjith is likely to contest from north Kozhikode.

CPI (M) leads the Left Democratic Front in the state. The LDF currently holds 91 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The United Democratic Front (UDF), led by Congress, is in Opposition.

