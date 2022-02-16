Sabarimala temple slams rumours about woman who visited temple with Chiranjeevi

Actor Chiranjeevi had posted pictures of him and a few others visiting Sabarimala and social media users had alleged that one of the women in the picture was not above 50.

news Controversy

After a controversy broke out over actor Chiranjeevi’s recent visit to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, with rumours rife that one of the women who accompanied him was below the age of 50, the Sabarimala temple authorities have now clarified that the woman is above 55 years of age. According to the temple customs, women between the ages of 10 and 50 are not allowed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. After rumours began to spread on social media, Sabarimala temple authorities have warned of legal action.

Chiranjeevi recently shared pictures of his visit to Sabarimala, a section of social media users had alleged that one of the women in the picture he posted was a young woman, who could not be stopped this time. According to reports, Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha, Suresh Chukkapally and Madhumati Chukkapally had visited Sabarimala on February 13. Madhumati Chukkappally in the picture is at the helm of many charitable activities, and is the wife of Hyderabad-based Phoenix group Chairman Suresh Chukkapally. She was also a former director of the Phoenix Group. A day after Chiranjeevi shared the pictures, social media was abuzz with the news that the temple rules were violated as a young woman had entered the temple located on top of a hillock.

After rumours that Madhumati was under 50, her son Chukkapally Avinash took to Facebook to issue a clarification. "She is my mother and she is born in the year 1966. We were the ones who donated the koodimarmam to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in 2017. I’m 34 years old. Please spread the word. Thank you,” he wrote.

Office bearers of the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), the body which runs the administration of Sabarimala temple, said that a false online campaign is being run against the temple. Speaking to Manorama news, TDB president Anandagopan said, “Telugu star Chiranjeevi, his wife, Phoenix group MD Suresh Chukkapally and his wife Madhumathi had come to the temple for a darshan. There is no need to spread this propoganda. As soon as this issue started, I asked her age and she had shown her Aadhaar card and went to the temple. She has already visited the temple before this.”

"We have decided to file a police complaint against this wrong online campaign and take action against the persons levelling the campaign,” Anandagopan added.

(With IANS inputs)