Sabarimala to allow pilgrims from October following COVID-19 protocols

The number of pilgrims allowed at a point of time will be limited, said N Vasu, the Tranvancore Devaswom Board President.

news Pilgrimage

Pilgrims will be allowed during next Sabarimala season following COVID-19 protocol, the Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu told the media on Monday. He said that limited pilgrims including those who are from other states will be allowed in the temple through virtual queue, i.e. people will be given a time slot when they can visit the temple and will have to come accordingly to avoid crowding and maintain physical distance.

The decision was taken by a five-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary of the state. Usually pilgrims are allowed to visit the temple every first day of Malayalam month. While the temple was shut for the last few months due to the pandemic, N Vasu said that limited pilgrims will be allowed to visit the temple by Tulam (Malayalam month) which starts on October 17 onwards.

The Devaswom Board President said that though it has been decided to allow pilgrims, they are yet to decide on how to proceed. He said that pilgrimage will be strictly following precautionary measures. He added that people will be screened properly as well.

Though there were reports that the Health Department had objected to the move, N Vasu clarified that it has just expressed concern. He said that an expert committee has been formed and they will decide on how to move forward with the decision. Logistics of transportation, number of pilgrims allowed, food offerings, among other things, will be decided by the committee. He said that food offerings will be made with a limited number of people, and during distribution of food too, common plates will not be used.

He said that some of the rituals like Neyyabhishekam will be avoided to align with COVID-19 precautionary protocols. Accommodation at the Sannidhanam will also not be allowed.

The pilgrimage season begins around mid-November every year and goes on till the last week of December. The temple is shut for a few days, and is reopened for the Makaravilakku festival, by the end of December. It then closes by the last week of January.