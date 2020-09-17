The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested Telugu film producer G Ashok Reddy in the death of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani, who died by suicide last week.

Ashok Reddy, who was absconding since Monday when he along with two others were booked, was finally arrested by the police.

Police had served notice on the producer, asking him to appear before them. He, however, went into hiding and his mobile phone was also switched off.

Ashok Reddy, who produced hit movies like RX100, is the third accused to be arrested in the case. Sai Krishna Reddy and Devaraj Reddy were already arrested and sent to judicial custody for abetment to suicide.

The producer was taken to Osmania Hospital for medical check-up before being taken to court.

The 26-year-old actor, who is known for her work in Telugu serials like Manasu Mamata and Mounaragam, killed herself at her apartment in Madhuranagar in Hyderabad on September 8.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A R Srinivas said Sravani had come in contact with Ashok Reddy in 2017, and he had offered her a small role in the film Premato Karthik.

Ashok Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy, who were earlier both in a relationship with Sravani, were unable to digest her coming close to Devaraj Reddy since August last year. The duo along with Sravani's family harassed the actor and even physically assaulted her to keep her away from Devaraj.

Meanwhile, in a new twist to the case, the police in its remand report named Devaraj as the main accused. Sai Krishna is listed as accused number two and Ashok Reddy as accused number three.

While announcing a breakthrough in the case, the police had initially said that Sai Krishna is accused number one, Ashok Reddy number two and Devaraj is accused number three.

During a telephonic conversation with Devaraj before killing herself, Sravani reportedly spoke about the harassment by Sai Krishna Reddy, Ashok Reddy and her family members.

Police said Devaraj Reddy was also included as an accused in the case. He had promised to marry Sravani, but distanced himself later, after learning about her past relationships with two men.

The police officer said all the accused at some point of time had promised to marry her and were also harassing her citing her relationship with others.

Police have not included the actor's family as accused, saying they are from the victimâ€™s side.