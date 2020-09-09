Ruturaj Gaikwad to Ravi Bishnoi: Exciting young talent to watch out for in IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness quite a few young players who could have an impactful season for their respective franchises.

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just a few days away now, the teams are preparing in full swing. Fans are desperate to watch their favourite stars in action after a long break, while the players also will be equally excited to be back on the field.

The IPL, just as it is about the big names from across the globe, is also a hub for young emerging talent. The world's most popular T20 franchise league has seen the rise of numerous youngsters, who have gone on to represent their national sides as well. The 2020 season will be no different, as franchises possess some exciting talent in their squads.

Here are some names to watch out for, who could potentially be the impact players of this season:

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The right-handed batsman from Maharashtra is technically sound and has the ability to play risk-free cricket. Ruturaj had a commendable domestic season as he ended up as the second highest run scorer in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, scoring 419 runs in 11 games. With Suresh Raina now out, Ruturaj is being considered to replace the star CSK batsman at No.3.

Another potential player to watch out for will be the young left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore. Sai Kishore had a brilliant domestic season in 2019-20, with consistent performances in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as well as in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy.

Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Bishnoi: The 19-year-old leg spinner was the standout performer for India in the recent Under-19 World Cup with 17 wickets in just 6 games. With Kings XI lacking resources in the spin department, Ravi Bishnoi, under the mentorship of Anil Kumble, could turn out to be an impact performer this season.

Eyes will also be on spin all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, who can bowl some decent off-spin and also be handy with the bat lower down the order.

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young left-handed batsman was India's leading run scorer at the Under-19 World Cup. He is also the youngest to score a List A double hundred as he smashed 203 runs against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the absence of Ajinkya Rahane at the top, Yashasvi Jaiswal can open the batting for the Royals this season.

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal will be another name to watch out for. He had an excellent 2019 IPL picking up 20 wickets in 14 games. Gopal can have another successful season this time around with the wickets expected to assist spin in the UAE.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal: The young southpaw from Karnataka had a dream 2019-20 domestic season. He was the highest run scorer for Karnataka in both the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, being instrumental in Karnataka's triumph in both the tournaments. Having warmed the bench for RCB last year, Padikkal is sure to be rewarded with a place in the playing XI this year given his run feast in the domestic season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Virat Singh: Virat Singh proved his worth in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, as he scored 335 runs in 7 games for Jharkhand. He also scored 342 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. The Sunrisers have one of the most dangerous top orders in the league. However, their middle order issues have been unresolved over the last couple of seasons, and this could be the opportunity for Virat to prove his worth.

Delhi Capitals

Harshal Patel: The Delhi Capitals have a very strong Indian core, which was a major reason for their success last season. Harshal Patel had a good domestic season, where he also improved his batting skills. Harshal Patel carries enough IPL experience with him. Given that he is a seam-bowling all-rounder, he could have a huge impact on Delhi's performance this year.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana has been in fine form after a good domestic season with Delhi. He has previously played a crucial role for KKR in the middle order but has not performed to his potential. He can turn out to be a utility player, who bats in the middle order and bowls some handy off-spin as well.

Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has been consistent for the Mumbai Indians in the past two seasons scoring 512 runs and 400 runs in 2018 and 2019 respectively. He has been in fine form at the domestic level as well and is knocking the doors for a national call-up. As he is one of the mainstays of the Mumbai Indians' batting unit, this could be the season where he makes his case to get into the national side even stronger, and help Mumbai Indians defend their title as well.

Young wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan is also a player to watch out for. With sufficient IPL experience, Ishan can have a breakthrough season this year with the Mumbai Indians.