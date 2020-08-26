RummyBaazi raises $2 million in seed funding from Udtara Ventures

Additionally, Baazi Games, its parent organization has set aside $1 million to expand its footprint in the country.

Atom Fund Raising

Online gaming platform RummyBaazi.com has raised $2 million through a round of seed funding from Udtara Ventures. Additionally, Baazi Games, the parent organization of RummyBaazi.com, has set aside another $1 million and the platform will use the total of $3 million to expand its footprint in the country.

RummyBaazi.com said in a statement that prior to this round of investment seeding, was valued at a pre-money evaluation of $14 million. The funding received will be utilized to further product enhancements and strengthen the value of trust amongst the user base through its marketing strategies.

Since its inception in 2019, RummyBaazi claims to have garnered a user base of 5 lakh players.

Talking about the platform, Sunit Warriach, CEO of RummyBaazi.com, said, “Baazi Games have been able to create a loyal userbase by providing the most seamless and rewarding experience over the years through online poker and fantasy sports. In order to enhance the experience for our users, we expanded our product line by introducing RummyBaazi.com and through our hard work and constant endeavour we have been successful in making it one of the most rewarding online rummy platform in the country. It gives us immense pride for one of our existing investors to show interest and strengthens our vision of taking it to the next stage,”

“We have been part of this journey for the last couple of years, with an increasing userbase backed by high player retention has reaffirmed our thesis about the sector. Hence, it was imperative to continue our partnership with one of the fastest-growing brands in the space. We have scaled up our investment in RummyBaazi.com. The team has been part of the Real Money Gaming space for over a decade now, and we believe that their knowledge and industry experience will help Baazi Group to emerge as a market leader with a unique position as a full-stack RMG platform,” Rajiv Chaurasia, Chairman, Udtara Ventures, said in a statement.