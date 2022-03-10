Ruling BJP set to secure second consecutive term in Uttarakhand

The BJP is leading in 44 out of the total 70 seats, according to latest trends.

news Assembly polls

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Congress leader Harish Rawat, who led the campaigns of their respective parties in the assembly polls, were trailing on their respective seats on Thursday. The ruling BJP looked all set to secure a second consecutive term in office in Uttarakhand leading in 44 out of the total 70 seats, according to latest trends.

While Dhami was trailing behind Congress's Bhuvan Chandra Kapri in Khatima by 2,287 votes, Rawat was trailing behind BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by 13,893 votes.

It will be clear later in the afternoon on what ultimately happens on these two seats.

However, if the trends are an indication of the outcome, then it is going to be difficult for both the parties to choose the next chief minister as Rawat and Dhami were billed to be the leading probables for the top office.

The Congress had not declared Rawat as its chief ministerial candidate. Dhami on other hand was almost the BJP's chief ministerial candidate as the party was seeking a full five-year-term for the "young and dynamic" leader to deliver on the party's grand vision for Uttarakhand's development.

However, the BJP appears on the way to making history by winning two successive assembly elections in the state as it had never happened in its 21-year history.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday evening to celebrate the party's performances in the Assembly polls. PM Modi is expected to visit the party office by 6.30 pm.

The security arrangements are being made at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg located BJP office for PM's visit. According to reports, PM Modi is likely to address BJP workers at the party office. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and several other top leaders will also be present at the party headquarters.