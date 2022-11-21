‘Ruining football World Cup for fans’: Viewers slam JioCinema over match telecast

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday, was marred by several glitches on the JioCinema app and website which left viewers frustrated.

While the FIFA World Cup in Qatar got off to a glittering start on Sunday, November 20, viewers in India were left frustrated after facing several glitches during the live streaming of the event by JioCinema, which has bagged the exclusive streaming rights for the tournament. The JioCinema app has been developed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio.

Several users took to Twitter to vent their ire on JioCinema as the live streaming of the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador was marred by frequent glitches. Calling it pathetic service, one user stated that JioCinema should have tested their servers before putting in a bid for broadcasting the World Cup. Another user called it a disgrace to watch the World Cup on JioCinema and was apprehensive about the matches to come.

One of the users said JioCinema has the most horrible live telecast experience ever while ruing that he paid Rs 600 paid for a Voot subscription, only for the service to delist the tournament after showing its listing for months.

Writer NS Madhavan drew parallels between Ambani and Elon Musk by stating that the world’s ninth richest man Ambani, can’t provide a smooth World Cup streaming experience with his atrocious JioCinema app, just as the world’s richest man Elon Musk, can’t run a microblogging app.

Meanwhile, Ecuador comprehensively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. Qatar made a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign and became the first host country to lose their opening game.

Wow #JioCinema you guys should have tested your servers before putting in your bid for broadcasting #FIFAWorldCup in India. Pathetic service. — Samarth Goyal (@SammySamarth) November 20, 2022

Disgrace to watch the #FIFAWorldCup on #JioCinema. Extremely frustrating and scared for the matches to come — Saurabh Srivastava (@Saurv99) November 20, 2022

World’s ninth richest man, Mukesh Ambani, can’t do a smooth #WorldCup streaming with his atrocious #JioCinema app, just as world’s richest man, @elonmusk can’t run a microblogging app ‍♂️ — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) November 20, 2022

Already has beaten Sony LIV in being the worst Sports Streaming app. Congratulations on that Jio Cinema !!!! #FIFAWorldCup November 20, 2022

#JioCinema #FIFAWorldCup immediately take away rights from jio to disneyhotstar or voot ...horrible experience ...ruining football world cup for fans all over pic.twitter.com/lZoztIqP9N — paulami mukherjee (@paulamimukherje) November 20, 2022