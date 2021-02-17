RTC bus comes in contact with live wire in Telangana, 3 suffer burn injuries

The victims are availing treatment at a local government hospital in Sangareddy district.

news Accident

Three persons suffered burn injuries after a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus came in contact with a live high-voltage wire on Wednesday in Munipalli police limits in Telangana’s Sangareddy district. One person is said to be critical. The incident took place at 9.30 am while the bus was trying to reverse, police said. The injured are availing treatment at a local government hospital.

Police are investigating how the bus came in contact with a live wire and who should be held responsible for the negligence. According to local reports, the bus had over 70 passengers including school-going children at the time of the incident. Reportedly, the wire was hanging low and the bus driver did not notice it.

“The condition of one patient is critical. They have suffered severe burn injuries. We are providing treatment. Further, they have to be put under observation and consult with general surgeons,” a doctor said.

Speaking to TNM, Munipalli Station House Officer said, “Three persons including a 55-year-old man have suffered injuries. The other passengers exited the bus quickly. No casualties have been reported yet. We are investigating if the bus driver or the electricity department is responsible for the accident.”

In a similar accident, six people were killed in Rajasthan’s Jalore district earlier in January. The tourist bus which was on its way to Ajmer from Nakoda caught fire after coming in contact with a 11,000 volt wire. The deceased included the driver and the conductor. Seven others were injured in the accident.

According to reports, the bus lost its way and reached a small village. While crossing through the narrow lanes of the village, the bus brushed against a low-hanging wire.