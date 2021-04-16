RSS worker, accused of killing 15-year-old Abhimanyu, surrenders before cops

Abhimanyu was stabbed around 9 pm during Vishu day, April 14. His two friends were also injured in the attack.

The main accused in the murder of 15-year-old Abhimanyu, an RSS worker named Sajayjith, surrendered before the police on Friday. Sajayjith surrendered before the Palarivattom police station in Ernakulam district on Friday. Abhimanyu, a Class 10 student and a native of Padayanivettom in Alappuzha, was found with severe stabbing injuries close to his house during the Padayanivettom temple festival. A four-member gang attacked Abhimanyu while the festival was going on, the police had said. Though Abhimanyu was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night.

The Vallikunnu police had earlier said that the motive was personal enmity, they were, however, looking at a political vendetta angle. The CPI(M) had alleged that Sajayjith, who is an RSS cadre, killed Abhimanyu, an SFI activist, because of vendetta against Abhimanyuâ€™s brother Ananthu. Ananthu is an active member of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

The police on lookout for four more people who are believed to be connected to the murder. Earlier, as part of the probe into the case, investigating officials had questioned Sajayjithâ€™s family, as they believed Sanjay was involved in the fight. Sajayâ€™s brother and father were also summoned to the police station for questioning.

Abhimanyuâ€™s father, meanwhile, told the media that his son was not an active cadre of any group, but could be an SFI activist as the family was communist. Many CPI(M) leaders visited Abhimanyuâ€™s house to pay condolences.

Abhimanyuâ€™s death comes close on the heels of the murder of IUML activist Mansur, who was killed in post poll violence, in which a CPI(M) member has been arrested. Mansur is believed to have been killed by alleged CPI(M) workers who hurled a bomb at him while he had stepped out of his house on the evening of April 6, after the elections.