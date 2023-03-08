'RSS man's daughter' Malini Mehra’s question to Rahul Gandhi on democracy is viral

A video of UK-based Malini Mehra’s interaction with Rahul Gandhi at the London-based think-tank Chatham House has gone viral on social media.

news News

A woman’s question to Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Chatham House in London has garnered attention on social media. The woman, Malini Mehra — addressed a question to Rahul during the interactive session, saying, “I am feeling wretched about the condition of my country. My father was an RSS man, proudly so; he would not recognise the country, bless his soul. How can we engage, re-empower our democracy?"

To this, Rahul told Malini that her bringing up the question was a powerful thing. He further said, “When you express yourself, what you've said about your father being in the RSS and him not recognising our country in this conversation itself is a very powerful thing.” He added, “I think by telling people the values that you stand for, the values that are Indian, that you protect, by telling everyone in the rest of the world that India needs to go back to those values, you are doing that. So thank you.” Malini is reportedly a Commissioner on Sustainable Development to the Mayor of London, and an Ambassador for London Climate Action Week. Over the years, she has worked with several NGOs and the British government.

It is the duty of every Indian, everywhere in the world, to speak up for India’s core values and protect our beloved democracy. pic.twitter.com/MQQweHkch4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 7, 2023

Rahul Gandhi was on a 10-day-long visit to the UK, where he held private business meetings, addressed the UK Parliament, spoke with members of the Indian diaspora and other activities. He ended his visit with a talk at the think-tank Chatham House on March 6, where he came under fire for calling the BJP a wing of “fascist RSS which subverts the democracy it uses to come to power.”

Read: BJP is a fascist RSS wing that subverts democracy: Rahul Gandhi in London