RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat worships cow in TN ahead of Pongal celebrations

During his two-day visit, Bhagwat will later review the organisation's work with local functionaries.

news Politics

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday participated in Pongal celebrations here and made a visit to the house of a functionary of the organisation where he recited a couplet from Tamil classic Tirukkural. He also performed a 'gau puja' (cow worship).



Pongal is one of the most important festivals in the Tamil calendar and ushers in the birth of the auspicious month 'Thai' during which marriages are held and new business ventures initiated by the people.



During the visit, Bhagwat taught a couplet on possession of self-restraint from Tirukkural, authored by Tamil savant Tiruvalluvar, to a girl of the RSS functionary's family to whom he paid a surprise visit.



The RSS chief recited the Kural meaning "the wound burnt by fire may heal but not the one by the tongue." And the girl responded to him by quoting a couplet on gratitude from the Tamil classic. Videos posted by a senior RSS functionary in this regard went viral on social media.



Earlier, Bhagwat clad in dhoti and with sacred ash (vibuthi) and vermilion (kumkum) smeared on his forehead in lines with the Tamil tradition, offered prayers at Sri Kadumbadi Chinnamman Temple in Ponniammanmedu here and participated in community Pongal celebrations.



He performed a gau puja (cow worship) before kickstarting the Pongal celebrations, during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu which concludes on Friday. Bhagwat will later review the organisation's work with local functionaries.



The BJP national president JP Nadda is also expected to visit Tamil Nadu during Pongal celebrations. Earlier Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah was said to visit Chennai, especially to have talks regarding the state assembly polls and to attend the annual day celebrations of Thuglak magazine. However, Amit Shah cancelled the trip and appointed Nadda to carry out the works in Tamil Nadu.



Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also flew down from Delhi to participate in the Avaniyapuram jallikattu event at Madurai. During the event, Rahul Gandhi and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin shared the stage and discussed about the event.