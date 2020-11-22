Rs 85 lakh stolen from SBI bank in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

Police say that they have been unable to get any clues and have sought public help to trace the suspects.

The State Bank of India branch in the Nadikudi town of Andhraâ€™s Guntur district was robbed of Rs 85 lakh on Friday night. The bank, at the time of being robbed, did not have a burglar alarm or a full time security guard, say police. The bank officials noticed on Saturday morning that a grilled window of the bank was cut open. The officials also came across chilli powder strewn across the area, an effort by the robbers to throw off sniffer dogs.

Police officials are unsure how many robbers were involved in the heist. The thieves used gas cutters to remove the grill and switched off the CCTV cameras inside the premises.

The Guntur rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni said that a preliminary investigation suggests Rs 85 lakh was stolen from the safe of the bank. The officer pointed out that the robbers took all necessary steps to ensure no clues are left behind for the police. The local police at the moment are reviewing CCTV footage of localities surrounding the SBI bank to try to identify the suspects.

The Guntur police apart from forming special teams to nab the robbers have also requested the public for help. Those who have any information about the accused in this case can contact 8866268899.

The bank did not have a burglar alarm for its safe that would have alerted the local police of a break-in, nor did it have security personnel stationed at the premises.

Earlier in September two men attempted to break into an HDFC ATM machine at Sangareddy district in Telangana. After shutting themselves inside the ATM kiosk, the men tried to break open the machine using gas cutters. However, unknown to the two robbers, the HDFC bankâ€™s ATM machine alerts the security system if it is tampered with, and this would in turn notify the police. In this instance, the police were waiting outside the kiosk for the two men who had shut themselves in to break the ATM machine.