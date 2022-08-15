Rs 25 lakh for martyrs, toilets in all govt schools: Karnataka CMâ€™s I-Day announcements

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, August 15, announced that the family of any soldier from Karnataka who loses his life in battle will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, along with a government job. Making the announcement on the occasion of Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence Day, Bommai said that job orders would be delivered to their door without any problems. "Soldiers dedicate and give their lives to safeguarding our nation. If a state soldier loses his life while on duty, one member of his family will be given a government job on the grounds of compassion to provide security to the soldier's family " he said. Additionally, Rs 25 lakh would be provided to the kin immediately, Chief Minister said.

Bommai also announced Rs 250 crore to install toilets in all government schools and colleges to ensure a clean and hygienic atmosphere. Noting that many new schemes were announced last year to mark the 75th year of the country's independence and to celebrate the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," the Chief Minister said he is pleased that the schemes were completed as per the deadline.

He emphasised the 3Es mantra for the benefit of schedule caste, schedule tribe, underprivileged classes, women, and minorities, he claimed that the government had adopted the motto of the three E's: employment, education, and empowerment.

He said that landless agricultural labourers will also be eligible for the â€˜Raitha Vidya Nidhiâ€™, which is available to children of farmers. The government for the first time in the nation introduced the CM's Raita Vidya Nidhi initiative, which aims to promote education for children of farmers, he said. Under this programme, scholarships worth Rs 439.95 crore have been given to 10.03 lakh kids. The programme was then expanded to include children of yellow board taxi drivers, fishermen, and weavers.