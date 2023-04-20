Rs 204 crore seized by Election Commission so far in Karnataka ahead of elections

The Election Commission of Karnataka has released a statement revealing that a staggering Rs 204 crore worth of cash, liquor and valuables have been seized between March 29 and April 19, ahead of the state elections. The statement also indicated that Rs 16.24 crore in cash was confiscated within the last 24 hours. The statement further added that Special Surveillance Teams (SST) and the Income Tax Department have seized 7.8 kg gold worth Rs 50.4 lakh in Dharwad, 11.42 kg gold worth Rs 6.49 crore and 74 kg silver from Haveri in the last 24 hours.

In the latest crackdown on illegal activities ahead of the state elections in Karnataka, authorities have seized a staggering 90,000 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.89 crore in the past 24 hours alone. This brings the total amount of seized liquor to nearly 10 lakh litres worth Rs 42.8 crore since March 29.

A total of 1629 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed by different enforcement agencies with regards to the seizures made so far in the lead-up to the Karnataka state elections. In a bid to encourage public participation, the Election Commission had set up voter helplines to report any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The statement released by the Commission revealed that since March 29, they have received 10,013 calls from the public, out of which 118 were complaints about MCC violations.

Additionally, people have registered 5,957 complaints on the National Grievance Redressal System (NGRS), and of these, 5,647 have already been resolved.

In addition to the voter helplines and the National Grievance Redressal System (NGRS), the public has also been utilising the eVigil portal to report any violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the run-up to the Karnataka state elections. According to the statement released by the Election Commission, the most common complaints received on the eVigil portal were related to the unauthorised placement of posters and banners (2293), property defacement (243), and the distribution of money (58).