Rs 2,000 notes withdrawn to cover up BJP's defeat in Karnataka elections: CM Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a tweet in Tamil said, "500 doubts, 1,000 mysteries and 2,000 blunders. One ploy to cover up the miserable failure in Karnataka assembly polls."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, May 20, said that the Union government's move to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation was a calculated move to cover up the drubbing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced in the Karnataka Assembly elections. The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced that Rs 2,000 currency notes were being withdrawn from circulation, citing its ‘Clean Note Policy’ and other factors. RBI said that the Rs 2,000 denomination is not commonly used for transactions.

The ‘Clean Note Policy’ of the RBI is aimed at ensuring the availability of good quality currency notes to the public by removing damaged and counterfeit notes from circulation. The RBI had also said that existing Rs 2,000 notes can either be deposited in bank accounts or can be exchanged for other currency notes till September 30.

After the landslide victory of Congress in Karnataka Assembly elections, Stalin had said that the BJP was wiped out from 'Dravidian lands'.

A day before, Member of Parliament from Thoothukudi and Deputy General Secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi posted a photo of a Rs 2,000 note and tweeted, "He who creates, he who destroys".

He who creates, he who destroys. pic.twitter.com/xc5BP8qeL7 — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) May 19, 2023

Earlier in the day, several Congress leaders including General Secretary Jairam Ramesh and spokesperson Pawan Khera slammed the government’s move to stop the circulation of Rs 2,000 currency notes.

