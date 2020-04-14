Rs 1,500 each to be credited to 74 lakh bank accounts as promised by Telangana govt: KTR

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said that more than three lakh tonnes of free rice has been distributed to 87 percent of the 76 lakh beneficiaries in the state.

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday that around 74 lakh bank accounts would be credited with Rs 1,500 on Tuesday as support for the needy during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Total of Rs 1,112 crore has been transferred by the government to the banks," he tweeted.

KTR, who is also the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), said that more than three lakh tonnes of free rice has been distributed to 87 percent of the 76 lakh beneficiaries in the state.

The state government had announced that in view of the hardships being faced by people due to lockdown, each of the 87.59 lakh food security cardholders in the state would be given 12 kg of rice. It had also said all food security card-holding families would be given a one-time support of Rs 1,500 to meet expenditure on other essential commodities.

My compliments to Telangana civil supplies Minister @GKamalakarTRS and his team led by Satyanarayana Reddy Garu on fabulous job pic.twitter.com/NXHiJFDs0e â€” KTR (@KTRTRS) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress' Telangana unit president and Lok Sabha MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said a meeting of all opposition parties would be convened on April 15 to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state and to review the measures taken by the government.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of the 'Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Task Force on COVID-19', Uttam said that the coronavirus situation across the globe has been "turning worse with each passing day".

He said it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "who alerted everyone on February 12 itself" about the serious threat that coronavirus posed for the people and economy of India.

Rahul Gandhi had also expressed apprehension that the government was not taking this threat seriously. His fears came true as the BJP government acted only after one-and-half months by calling for a 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, Uttam alleged.

He claimed that the situation would have been much better had the BJP government at Centre and TRS in Telangana acted on time.

He alleged that there was huge delay and several discrepancies in distribution of free rice among poor families and none of them got the Rs 1,500 financial assistance as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

