Rs 10 lakh to kin of Salem police assault victim: TN CM Stalin announces solatium

The Chief Minister also assured that strict action would be taken against the police personnel involved in the attack.

news Relief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh as solatium to the relatives of Murugesan, a man who was beaten to death by police officers in Salem. Stalin assured that strict action would be taken against the officers who perpetrated the brutal attack against the 47-year-old man. Following the incident, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition in the TN Assembly, demanded that the Tamil Nadu government offer Rs 1 crore as solatium to Murugesanâ€™s relatives and also a government job for one member of the family. According to reports, Special Sub-Inspector Periyasamy who perpetrated the attack has now been removed from service. A case of murder has also been registered against the officer.

Murugan was brutally assaulted by the Sub-Inspector at the Pappinaickenpatti check post under the Yethapur police station limits on Tuesday evening. A video of the attack has been circulating on social media and it shows two police officers looking on as the Sub-Inspector continued to hit Murugesan with a lathi. The video shows both Murugesan and his friends, who took the video, pleading with the officers to stop hitting him.

According to reports, the attack happened after a drunken altercation by Murugesan with the police officers near the check post. The 47-year-old who runs a fruit stall at Vazhapadi in Salem had taken a two-wheeler and visited the nearby Kallakurichi district with his friend to visit a liquor shop. It was on his return to Salem that the fight took place near the checkpost. Following the attack, Murugesanâ€™s friends shifted him to the Primary Healthcare Centre at Thumbal and later admitted him to the Government Hospital at Attur. However, doctors at this hospital referred him to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.