Rs 1 crore ecstasy seizure: Bengaluru Customs officials arrest Nigerian national

The ecstasy pills were found inside a massage machine at the Kempegowda International Airport.

news Crime

The Bengaluru Customs officers on Friday arrested a Nigerian national residing in the city in connection with the Rs 1 crore worth MDMA pills seized at the airport recently. The Customsâ€™ Cargo Intelligence Unit on Tuesday seized 1,980 ecstasy pills hidden inside a German-made massage machine at the air cargo complex at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Kudos to Officers at B'lore Int'l Courier Centre for detecting 1980 gms (Rs 1 Cr (Approx) of MDMA / Ecstasy pills - concealed inside electric massager, attempted to be smuggled in to India, from Belgium. @cbic_india @ianuragthakur #saveyouth pic.twitter.com/aDPUcrcOAz â€” Bengaluru Customs (@blrcustoms) September 8, 2020

The arrested accused is Sylvester Henry Owen, a 41-year-old Nigerian national, who was living in Bengaluruâ€™s Bannerghatta Road for a few years. Sylvester Owen claimed to work for a company involved in import-export of hair to make wigs, Times of India reported.

On Friday, Sylvester Owen went to the airport and attempted to take delivery of the parcel that had arrived through DHL couriers from Brussels, Belgium. The sleuths with the Customsâ€™ Cargo Intelligence Unit immediately nabbed Sylvester and also searched his home located along Bannerghatta Road. They found an additional 200 grams of marijuana at his residence.

The package arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday, which caused the Customs sleuths to grow suspicious. When the package was passed under the scanner, the sleuths suspected that the massage machine was tampered with and they could see multiple coloured spots inside the machine. Suspecting foul play, the sleuths opened the package and found violet and green pills inside the machine. The customs sleuths sent samples for testing and determined it was MDMA, Indian Express reported.

Sylvester Owen was produced before the magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The investigators believe that he had been procuring drugs through the dark web for quite a while and was selling it in Bengaluru. The officials are also probing his links with the cityâ€™s drug network as the Narcotics Control Bureau too, had arrested three people last month with MDMA pills that were bought from Brussels.



