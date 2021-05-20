Royal Enfield recalls 2,36,966 units of Classic, Bullet and Meteor models

The company said there was a defect in the ignition coil which can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and in rare cases, an electric short circuit.

Money Automobiles

Two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield on Wednesday voluntarily recalled 2,36,966 motorcycles of the 'Classic, Bullet and 'Meteor' models due to a defect in the ignition coil. According to the company, the defect in the ignition coil can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and in rare cases, an electric short circuit.

"The defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021," the company said in a statement.

"While the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the above mentioned period, in keeping with safety regulations and as a precautionary measure, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, company-initiated recall of select motorcycles models produced in the above mentioned time period.

Besides, it cited that of the total recalled units, the company will call in 'Meteor' motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, and the 'Classic and Bullet' manufactured and sold between January and April 2021.

"These motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the said defective part, if required. We estimate that less than 10 per cent of these motorcycles will require replacement of the part."

"This proactive recall action will be applicable to Meteor, Classic and Bullet model motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand and Malaysia between respective time periods mentioned above.”

Royal Enfield reported sales of 53,298 motorcycles in April 2021, which included 48,789 domestic units and 4,509 export units. This represented a 19% decline in month-on-month sales performance as it had sold 66,508 units in March.

Meanwhile, seeking to expand in the international market, Royal Enfield recently announced the launch of Meteor 350 in the USA. It is also planning to launch a range of new bikes in India this year, including Hunter 350 and new-gen Classic 350.

With IANS inputs