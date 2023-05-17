Row over illegal puja at Ponnambalamedu near Sabarimala, case registered

The spot is considered a high-security zone because of its linkages with rituals related to Sabarimala temple.

news Controversy

A controversy has erupted after a video of a person performing puja allegedly in Ponnambalamedu, a hillock in a reserve forest region and a protected area considered to be sacred where the Makaravilakku is lit, surfaced. Ponnambalamedu, part of Periyar Tiger Reserve falls under the Ranni forest division, and is visible from the famed Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

According to reports, a group of people allegedly trespassed into Ponnambalamedu, and performed puja rituals, which led to a furore. The video shows a man sitting on top of the hill, performing some rituals and chanting mantras. The spot is considered a high-security zone because of its linkages with rituals related to Sabarimala temple. It is under the control of the Kerala Forest department and is totally out of bounds for all.

The Kerala Forest Department has registered a case and is investigating. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in Kerala, which is the administrator of Sabarimala temple, has sought a report on the puja. They also want the Forest Department and police to probe the incident.

The 'Makaravilakku' or the ritualistic lighting of fire at Ponnambalamedu marks the finale of the pilgrimage season at the Sabarimala temple. The video shows four others apart from the person performing the rituals. It was apparently shot by the sixth person in the group.

As per reports, the man conducting the pooja has been identified as Narayana Swamy, who has earlier worked as keezh shanthi (sub-priest) at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Reports said he was dismissed from the post some years back due to allegations of irregularities.

Questions are being raised on how Narayanan and five others managed to reach the hill top and perform the puja.

(With IANS inputs)