Row over Ayodhya Ram temple fundraising: TRS and BJP workers clash in Telangana

The clash erupted after TRS MLA K Vidyasagar asked people not to give donations for the construction of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Police in Telangana had to resort to a lathicharge on Thursday following clashes between BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supporters in Metpally, Jagtial district, over a statement by Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar, asking people not to give donations for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at a meeting during the government’s sheep distribution scheme in the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, Vidyasagar had come down heavily on the BJP. “They started begging from the people while going to every household. Why should people from the state give money for the temple, which is coming up in Uttar Pradesh? Are we not capable of constructing Ram temples in our villages? We too are true devotees of lord Sri Rama,” he said according to Deccan Chronicle.

Alleging that BJP was stoking communal tensions in the country and cautioning against making donations, he appealed to the people “not to fall for such cheap gimmicks and not believe them, as they are trying to encourage communalism in the country.” The Korutla legislator claimed that the BJP leaders were playing a “new political drama” of raising funds for the construction of the temple.

Ironically, earlier this week, TRS MLA from Andhole, Kranthi Kumar participated in a bike rally, aimed at collecting funds for the construction of the same Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Following the remarks, BJP and TRS workers came into blows in the middle of Jagtial-Nizamabad road in Metpally. As the police’s effort to disperse the agitating groups failed, they resorted to a lathicharge.

Offended by the “beggars” remark, the BJP has taken a serious view of the issue. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has called for protests in all the district and mandal headquarters of the state. Sanjay asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take a clear stand on the construction of the Ram temple.

“It has become a trend for the TRS to criticise Hindu dharma and Hindu gods. People have taught the TRS a lesson in the Dubbaka and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, but still it hasn't changed. The Hindu samaj (society) will teach them a lesson once again,” Sanjay was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.