Row over AP panchayat polls: Two ministers write to Speaker against SEC Ramesh Kumar

N Ramesh Kumar is under sharp criticism from the ruling YSR Congress party, which was against conducting panchayat polls at the time of vaccination programme.

news Controversy

Amid the conflict between the Jagan government and the State Election Commission, two senior Ministers belonging to the ruling YSR Congress party on Saturday approached the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker T Sitaram, alleging â€˜breach of privilegeâ€™ by State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar for naming them in a letter written to the Governor, saying that they have crossed the â€˜Lakshman Rekha.â€™

N Ramesh Kumar, in a December 28 letter to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, had passed comments against Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and P Ramachandra Reddy, alleging that they verbally attacked him, which, according to the SEC, amounted to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"I am therefore appealing to your good self to take necessary action into the contents of the letter allegedly written by Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, the State Election Commissioner, which contain casting reflections, libellous remarks and intimidating words made with an ulterior motive of defaming me in the public eye. I once again appeal to you to protect my privileges, honour and respect by taking appropriate action in this regard," Reddy said in his letter to the Speaker.

Botcha Satyanarayana also sent a similar letter to the Speaker. Ramesh Kumar is under sharp criticism from the ruling YSR Congress Party, which was against conducting panchayat polls when the mass vaccination programme for frontline COVID-19 warriors is being taken up across the country, including AP.

Though the government argued that the vaccination programme would hinder the polls, the Andhra Pradesh High Court gave a green signal to the SEC to go for polls, which was upheld by the Apex Court. The Andhra Chief Secretary has also written a letter to the union government seeking advice on how to go about the vaccination when several frontline health workers would be in the election duties.

Nominations for the first phase of Panchayat polls began on Friday and the polls will be held on February 9.