Rooster charged Rs 30 ticket fare for 'travelling' in Telangana state transport bus

A TSRTC official said the passenger should have been asked to deboard instead, as animals are not allowed to be carried in buses as per TSRTC rules.

In a bizarre incident in Telangana, a bus conductor charged a ticket fare of Rs 30 for a rooster for 'travelling' in a bus of the state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The incident occurred in Telangana's Karimnagar district on Tuesday, February 8, when the TSRTC bus conductor issued a ticket after noticing a passenger carrying the rooster. Bus conductor G Tirupathi issued the ticket at Sultanabad, halfway through the journey from Peddapalli to Karimnagar when he noticed that a passenger was carrying a rooster wrapped in a cloth.

The conductor reportedly asked the passenger Mohammed Ali to pay Rs 30, saying all living things would be charged in TSRTC buses. Ali initially resisted but relented as the conductor insisted that he would have to pay the charges to carry the rooster. An image purported to be of the rooster’s ticket for the journey from Sultanabad to Karimnagar has been shared widely in the media.

TSRTC officials took note of the incident after a video of the argument between the conductor and the passenger went viral on social media. TSRTC Godavarikhani depot manager V Venkatesham said the conductor should have asked the passenger to get down with the rooster as animals are not allowed to be carried in buses as per TSRTC rules.

Venkatesham said the conductor may not have noticed the rooster at first as the passenger was hiding it under a cloth. The official said an explanation will be sought from the conductor for negligence and also for violating rules by charging the passenger for carrying a rooster.

When asked about the incident, the conductor said, “Near Godavarikhani, a passenger brought in a pandem kodi (rooster bred for a cockfight) in a basket. Along with the passenger, a ticket was given to the rooster as well. Usually, if a passenger brings along an animal on the bus, we charge them with a ticket too.”