Roopa IPS vs Rohini IAS: Home Minister disappointed, HDK wants action against them

“It is really shameful that two high level women officers of the government are fighting on social media like the general public,” Araga Jnanendra said.

Reacting to the public spat between Roopa Moudgil and Rohini Sindhuri, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday, February 20 said he was disappointed with the way two top officers were acting in public. The minister has warned of action, citing violation of service cadre rules. “We are not sitting quietly, action will be taken against them. They both are behaving in such a bad way that not even normal people speak like this on the streets. Let them do whatever about their personal issues, but coming before the media and behaving in a way they are doing is not right,” he said.

Two top women officials in Karnataka, D Roopa Moudgil IPS and Rohini Sindhuri IAS, have been publicly trading charges against each other. It began when images of Rohini Sindhuri and JD(S) leader from Mysuru's Krishnarajanagara, Sa Ra Mahesh, dining together surfaced. Roopa questioned why this meeting took place and whether a compromise was struck, she later published 20 allegations against Rohini including that of corruption and sending personal pictures to male officers. Rohini responded saying Roopa was being vindictive and that people with mental health issues should receive help.

“It is really shameful that two high level women officers of the government are fighting on social media like the general public. This tarnishes the image of the government. Hence, Chief Minister Bommai has asked the Chief Secretary to issue notice to both the officers,” Araga Jnanendra further added.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has also reacted to the spat and said, “The Chief Secretary should immediately call the two and warn them. This is an example of how the authorities are working. Is there a government or not?” he said. Kumaraswamy also expressed concern with Araga Janendra’s statement which equated government officials to gods. “He has equated government officials to gods, have they come from heaven to equate them to gods? If we see all this, I do not understand if this issue is something to laugh at or be angry at? This is the state of the present government,” he said.

Rohini Sindhuri is presently the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Organizations and Charitable Endowment Department. Roopa Moudgil is currently serving as Managing Director of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation.