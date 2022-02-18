Romanian national in Chennai gets Immigration notice for campaigning for DMK

Negoita Stefan Marius has been summoned to appear before the immigration office in Chennai.

news Immigration

A Romanian national living in Tamil Nadu has been issued a notice by the Bureau of Immigration under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after he was seen in a DMK political rally for the upcoming urban civic body polls in the state. A video of Negoita Stefan Marius, who is in Coimbatore on a business visit, campaigning for the DMK was circulated on social media.

Marius was seen wearing a black and red stole — DMK’s party colours — and was seen distributing pamphlets to people. He was also seen riding a motorbike with the pillion rider holding a big DMK flag. Marius also was seen campaigning for the DMK on a local bus. On social media, DMK party supporters also shared visuals of Marius campaigning and said Marius was impressed by the welfare schemes of the state government and so he decided to campaign.

However, on Thursday, February 17, Indian Immigration authorities issued him a notice asking him to appear before them as he had violated the Visa rules by campaigning for a political party in the state.

In the notice, the Bureau of Immigration said that Marius was found to “have involved in activities (political/election campaign) which is not as per your intended purpose of visit and it amounts to visa violation.”

Marius has been directed to appear in person before the office of the bureau of immigration in Chennai on Friday, February 18, with his original documents and explanation. “Non-compliance of above directions will render you liable for prosecution under section 14 of the Foreigners Act,” the notice to Marius added.

The high-decibel campaign by the ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK, besides others, for the urban civic polls witnessed in the past 10 days in Tamil Nadu ended on Thursday and the stage is set for voting on February 19. The no-holds-barred campaign, especially during the past 10 days, ended at 6 pm across Tamil Nadu. The TN State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful voting on February 19 which includes appropriate security arrangements, moving EVMs to voting centres and flying squads. Counting of votes will commence on February 22.

As many as 57,778 candidates are in the fray for 12,607 posts of ward members in 648 urban local bodies. However, a variation is likely considering the death of candidates in some wards.

With PTI inputs