Rohini Sindhuri seeks Rs 1 cr damages from Roopa IAS amid public spat

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru court has reserved judgement on an injunction plea filed by Rohini against Roopa, restraining her from making defamatory statements.

Amid a public spat, IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri has filed a legal notice against IPS officer Roopa D on charges of defamation. In the notice issued on Wednesday, February 22, Rohini’s counsel alleged that “though the damage caused to the image and reputation of (Rohini) cannot be measured and compensated in terms of currency”, the IAS officer has sought compensation of Rs one crore from Roopa. A few days ago, Roopa had taken to social media to post 20 allegations against Rohini including corruption, inappropriate behavior and had also posted private pictures of Rohini.

Roopa is also liable to pay Rs 50,000 on the notice. After the two officers traded charges against each other publicly, the Karnataka government transferred both of them without posting and an inquiry into the episode is underway.

The current row started when a picture of Rohini Sindhuri and JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh sitting at a table surfaced. Roopa took to social media on February 18, to question if Rohini was striking a compromise with a politician. This then descended into a full public fight with Roopa making 20 allegations against Rohini including that of corruption and inappropriate behavior. Roopa also shared pictures of Rohini, which she claimed Rohini sent to male officers. Rohini hit back calling it vengeance and implied that Roopa is mentally unfit.

The legal notice states that Rohini was discharging her duties as the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department when she came across Roopa’s Facebook post. “Presumably not having received the desired media attention to such per se false and defamatory posts, you have indulged in uploading photos of our client and projecting the same to be explicit photos,” it says, adding that such allegations are far from the truth.

The notice details the allegations levelled against Rohini and categorically denies them. “The above said comments made on your (Roopa’s) Facebook page and before mainstream media by you are motivated, wanton, deliberate besides being totally false and mischievous,” it says. The notice adds that the comments were made to belittle Rohini in the eyes of the public and her superiors, colleagues and subordinates. “You have done the same knowing fully-well that they are false and far from the truth, only to create a false image of our client and defame her in the eyes of one and all,” it says.

“(Rohini) is spending sleepless nights as her moral uprightness, character and conduct have become the topic of discussion amongst one and all known to her and in the administrative/bureaucratic circle in particular. The mental agony to which our client is subjected to is unimaginable besides being incalculable,” the notice adds, before going on to state that Rohini has sought Rs one crore in damages from Roopa.

After the row emerged, Rohini and Roopa — who was the Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation — were transferred and were not given new postings. This was after the Prime Minister’s Office sought a response from an embarrassed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the issue. The Karnataka government has also issued a media gag order on Roopa.

Meanwhile, the 74th city civil court reserved its interim orders on an injunction plea filed by Rohini against Roopa restraining her from making defamatory statements. The court will deliver its verdict on Thursday, February 23. Rohini's counsel argued that injunction must be granted as Roopa had made defamatory statements and posted her personal pictures and phone number on social media, violating her right to privacy and causing distress.