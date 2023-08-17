Robotic Kidney Transplant performed on a man aged 24 by Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet

Robotic Kidney Transplant is an innovation that provides higher accuracy and precision, faster recovery, less pain, minimal scars and shorter hospital stay.

Kauvery Hospital is one of the few centres in Tamil Nadu to provide Robotic Kidney Transplant

• The Robotic Technology is minimally invasive and provides faster recovery, less pain and scars

The Robotic Technology is minimally invasive and provides faster recovery, less pain and scars • Robotic Kidney Transplants are successful in patients who are obese and has multiple health complications

Kauvery Main Hospital Alwarpet , a leading multi speciality healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu announced its successful robotic kidney transplant performed on a man aged 24. The Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgery, offers advanced robotic surgery for General GI procedures, Liver Donor Procedures in Living Donor Liver Transplants, Kidney Transplants and Oncology. Kauvery Hospital is one of the very few centres in Tamil Nadu to provide robotic surgeries in Kidney Transplants.

The young man was on dialysis for the past three years. The individual also had a congenital condition known as reflux disease and a dilated ureter which was an underlying factor for many challenges in his journey to recovery. Before his consultation with Kauvery Hospital, he was recommended removal of both his Kidneys as he weighed around 90 Kgs and was facing other health complications.

After a thorough evaluation of his medical history and considering potential risks the transplant team at Kauvery Hospital planned a transplant sparing his native Kidneys, thus minimizing the extensive procedures. The patient’s father was found as a suitable donor and the advanced robotic technology was used to perform the transplant procedure.

“Traditional kidney transplants involve open surgery, necessitating a large incision in the lower abdomen to implant the donor's kidney. This method requires connecting the delicate renal arteries and veins to the body's blood vessels and linking the ureter to the bladder. For patients with a body mass index (BMI) exceeding 30, such as in this case, recovery can be slow, painful, and often leaves noticeable scarring. On the other hand, a robotic kidney transplant at Kauvery Hospital involves a minimally invasive approach, utilizing a small incision of approximately 5 centimetres. Through this the surgeon implants the donor kidney into the abdomen and meticulously connects the blood vessels and ureters to the recipient's body. This innovation provides higher accuracy and precision, faster recovery, less pain, minimal scars, shorter hospital stay, and one can resume daily activities soon,” says Dr Swaminathan Sambandam, Lead - Multi Organ Transplant , Kauvery Group of Hospital.

“Kauvery Hospital remains dedicated to transforming the field of kidney transplantation and continues to spearhead advancements in healthcare. The institution reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and enhancing patients' lives with Chronic Kidney Diseases by introducing robotic kidney transplants. I appreciate Dr Swaminathan and his team for providing the ideal solutions to high risk patients, such as in this scenario,” says Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital.