Robbers disguised as IT officials steal 1.7 kg gold from Secunderabad store

The burglars alleged that they were conducting an investigation into potential tax evasion by the jewellery store.

news Crime

A jewellery store at Monda Market in Secunderabad fell victim to a daring robbery on Saturday when five unidentified miscreants, posing as officials from the Income Tax (IT) department, raided the establishment. The burglars made off with approximately 1.7 kg of gold bars, prompting the shop owner to file a complaint at the Market police station.

According to reports, the incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday when five individuals wearing face masks entered the jewellery shop. They claimed to be IT department officials and proceeded to evacuate the customers from the premises. The burglars alleged that they were conducting an investigation into potential tax evasion by the jewellery store. After scrutinizing the documents, they asserted that 1.7 kg of gold had not been accounted for and subsequently "seized" the unverified gold.

Prior to their departure, they locked up Vikas, the brother-in-law of the shop owner, and other employees. Fortunately, Vikas was freed by neighboring shopkeepers who came to his aid. He immediately informed his brother-in-law, Madhukar, about the incident. Suspecting foul play, Vikas promptly reported the matter to the police, who confirmed that the raid was the work of fraudulent individuals.

Madhukar, the shop owner, is known to refine old gold and sell it to other jewellers in the market, as per reports.

The case has been transferred to the Task Force police for further investigation, Inspector Y Nageswara Rao of the Market police station told TNM while declining to disclose any additional updates.

Authorities have obtained CCTV footage of the five burglars, in which they can be seen wearing surgical masks. This footage has been shared with the police to aid in the identification and apprehension of the culprits.