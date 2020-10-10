Roads waterlogged, traffic disrupted in many areas of Hyderabad after heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains at isolated places over Telangana till October 13.

Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning lashed Hyderabad and its suburbs on Friday evening, leaving several parts of the city inundated. Vehicular traffic came to a halt in some areas due to waterlogging on the roads, following heavy downpour for over 2-3 hours.

Till 8 pm on Friday, Asifnagar recorded 'very heavy' rainfall of 15.10 cm, followed by Shaikpet (12.7 cm), Gandipet (12.5 cm) and Khairatabad (12.30 cm). This is the highest rainfall received in a single day during the current season.

@HMWSSBOnline @GHMCOnline @KTRTRS @asadowaisi Hyd Nampally

Dargah -e- Yousufain

In An A hour of Rain complete Dargah has filled with water And it is like insult of Our Mazhaars(Graves) Kindly Take immediate action. Shameless government @amjedmbt @ferozkhaninc @ANI @DrTamilisaiGuv pic.twitter.com/ZMbOdOmCUA — Aamir Ali Azad (@AamirAl88616976) October 9, 2020

@GHMCOnline @CommissionrGHMC @KTRTRS

When it rains in hyderabad the roads are equal to swimming pools.. Please improve the drainage systems ..Cleaning nallas and make a way for the rain water to deposit somewhere ..Don't let the rain water to be stagnant ..cont — sanjeev chilukuri (@chilukurisanje1) October 9, 2020

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), several other areas in the city and suburbs recorded 7 to 11 cm rainfall.

The sudden showers caught motorists stuck in traffic during the peak-hours by surprise. Traffic had to be diverted at some points due to the inundation of roads.

Traffic was disrupted in busy areas like Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Somajguda, Begumpet, Nampally, Abids, Koti, Begum Bazar, MJ Market, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Raidurgam and Gachibowli.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pressed its emergency teams into service to clear the waterlogging. Several areas reported trees falling on the roads while a few areas also saw disruption in electricity supply. The electricity officials cautioned people to stay away from electric poles and transformers.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams evacuated people from low-lying localities around Raj Bhavan road. Flooding was also reported at Mehdipatanam and Nampally areas where water entered several homes. GHMC recorded as many as 168 instances of waterlogging and overflowing drains, reported The New Indian Express.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has appealed to people to avoid non-essential movement on roads as there is traffic congestion at a few places. "Police officers and GHMC are working to ensure that minimum inconvenience is caused to you," he tweeted.

Rain is considered blessings of God. In urban areas it sometimes causes inconvenience as it leads to water logging in few areas like Khairathabad where I went to check the traffic flow. All officers of traffic and law order are working together to bring normalcy at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/1PbNaKSv0X — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) October 9, 2020

DRF teams clearing water stagnations, treefalls & assisting citizens in view of the cloudburst like rainfall across the city. Maximum of 15cm rainfall has been recorded in a period of one hour. Citizens may dial 040-29555500 for any assistance from DRF. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias pic.twitter.com/t0lMLABdbV — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) October 9, 2020

The IMD has also issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.