Roads flooded, this Kerala couple used a cooking vessel to reach their wedding

On the morning of their wedding on Monday, October 18, the bride and the groom found that the roads leading to the temple were submerged in water due to the incessant rains in Kerala.

news Kerala Rains 2021

With waterlogged roads due to heavy and incessant rains in Kerala, a young couple in the Alappuzha district was worried if they could reach the temple in time for their wedding on Monday, October 18. However, they were determined to reach the temple in time for the auspicious time set for the wedding ritual. As it would be difficult for cars to travel through flooded roads, they quickly thought of an alternative mode of transportation â€” a traditional copper cooking vessel. The couple travelled nearly 500 metres on the traditional copper cooking vessel for their wedding held in a local temple at Thakazhi near Alappuzha on Monday morning.

The bride Aishwarya and the groom Rahul, both hailing from the same locality, had fixed their wedding to be held in the local temple at Thakazhi. On Monday, however, things went for a toss as by then the roads had disappeared and water was flowing all over the area. Since torrential rains hit the state on Friday afternoon, which continued partly till Sunday, October 17, the Kuttanad area of Alappuzha had submerged due to severe rains, leaving roads completely submerged.

All decked up to reach the temple, the bride and the groom sat in the traditional rice cooking copper vessel and arrived at the temple, and as per the planned 'muhurthum' (auspicious time), they got married in the presence of the temple priest.

There were a handful of relatives present and the marriage hall was flooded, too. However, the stage, where the marriage ceremony took place, was not submerged.

If this isn't destination wedding, nothing else is! pic.twitter.com/g6cCzPmYue â€” Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) October 18, 2021

"We were not scared to travel in the vessel," said an excited Rahul while Aishwarya said, "We all are happy that the wedding took place at the planned auspicious time."

A relative who organised the 'vessel' trip said, "Some areas near the temple were almost submerged but we managed to bring both the bride and the groom on time."

According to reports, Aishwary and Rahul are healthcare workers.