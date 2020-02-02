In continuation of the white topping project across Bengaluru, BBMP engineers have closed RV Road. The affected stretch is from Teacher’s Training College circle up to South-end circle signal. The work is scheduled to begin from February 1.

RV road is in Banashankari adjoining Lalbagh, and entry to the park from RV road is likely to be affected by laying of cement on the road.

The BBMP has released a map of alternative roads that people are suggested to use, to avoid the road undergoing white-topping.

The notification does not give a specific timeframe for the completion of white-topping on that particular stretch.

White topping in the city has been plagued by constant delays. Touted as the one stop solution for potholes in the city, the delays in white-topping have become the new bane for the city’s motorists.

In fact, TNM had previously reported on how proposals for future white-topping of roads were stopped and a probe initiated into previous projects, due to alleged irregularities in the works carried out on roads that underwent white-topping.

Experts have criticised the white-topping project in the city, calling it unscientific, as it does not take away the existing grit on the road, thus raising the level of the road which results in various unforeseen problems.

There are also allegations of non-coordination between units, as traffic was affected near the Jayadeva Flyover demolition. Buses and cars were stuck in pile-ups that went on for hours, due to the delay in completing the white-topping work on Hosur road, which is the alternate route to avoid the region surrounding Jayadeva Flyover.

