Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to be screened at UN in Geneva on March 17

Actor Rishab Shetty, who also directed ‘Kantara’, is expected to deliver a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council after the screening.

Flix Cinema

Kannada film Kantara, a pan-Indian blockbuster that sparked discussions on forest conservation in indigenous territories, is all set to be screened at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday, March 17. Actor-director Rishab Shetty is expected to deliver a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) after the screening. He will speak on Indian cinema’s role in fostering discussions on environment, climate, and conservation, according to a tweet by the non-profit organisation Centre For Global Affairs and Public Policy (CGAPP). Reports said Rishab has already reached Geneva and completed the oral submission ahead of the event.

According to CGAPP, the organisation’s director Anindya Sengupta met Rishab on the sidelines of the session, “as the Kantara star brings Indian stories to world stage (sic).” “Kantara greatly inspires people to be aware of #environmental challenges and positively respond to challenges of conserving local #ecologies by appealing to their emotions,” it said.

.@shetty_rishab will be talking about Indian Cinema's role in fostering discussions on environment, climate & conservation, at UNHRC Session in Geneva. CGAPP Director Anindya Sengupta met him on the sidelines of the Session as #Kantara star brings Indian stories to world stage. pic.twitter.com/39ugg0iv12 — Centre for Global Affairs & Public Policy (@CGAPPIndia) March 15, 2023

“Indian civil society and individuals have taken the lead in protection of local #ecology and biodiversity & Indian films have created a space for engagement on critical issues of #INDIGENOUS land rights, #biodiversity and conservation,” the CGAPP said in another tweet. “These stories from India will be part of the #UNHRC deliberations this year,” it added.

Rishab will reportedly address the gathering in Kannada, following which he will attend a private dinner with UN dignitaries. The filmmaker had recently announced a prequel to the film during an event celebrating 100 days of Kantara in theatres. The prequel is expected to release in 2024.

Set in a village in Udupi and portraying cultural practices of the Dakshina Kannada region, Kantara has garnered much praise, as well as criticism, since its release on September 30 last year. Now, the film’s recognition at a global stage such as the UN has come just days after another south Indian film, SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster RRR, made a splash internationally by winning best original song at the 95th Academy Awards.

