Rise in temperature by 4-6 degrees, heatwave predicted in parts of Tamil Nadu

The MET centre cautioned people from going out between 12 pm and 4 pm till April 5 due to a heatwave.

If you think the heat in Tamil Nadu is already unbearable, hang on, because summer has just begun and the state is likely to witness further increase in temperatures. As the wind direction has changed towards Tamil Nadu, parts of the state will experience an increase in temperature by 4-6 degrees Celsius above the normal temperature for the next three days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Chennai on Friday. As a result, the RMC said that a heatwave might be felt in some parts of the state and requested people to refrain from going out between 12 pm and 4 pm till Monday.

The RMC predictions also said that Chennai will experience clear skies for the next 48 hours and is likely to have a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

As per the bulletin released by IMD, Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said that the temperature will increase by 4-6 degrees Celsius in parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Thiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vizhupuram. Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri. Nammakal, Karur, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai and Puducherry till April 4.

Puviarasan also said that the heatwave may bring rains to parts of Madurai, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar on Friday. Some parts of Tamil Nadu may experience mild showers till April 6.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic depression has formed over the Andamans and the wind is expected to blow at a speed of 45-55 kilometres. The fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been advised to stay cautious.