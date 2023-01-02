Rights org condemns BRS leader’s threat to ‘chase & beat’ those hurting farmers’ pride

A day after BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy accused the rights group of peddling propaganda about farmers’ crisis, the Rythu Swarajya Vedika said that the leader’s threats were a ‘danger to democracy’.

news Controversy

Condemning BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s threatening remarks against farmers’ rights organisation Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV), the RSV said on Sunday, January 1, that such remarks were a “danger to democracy”. “We are ready for a constructive dialogue with the government regarding the farmers’ crisis in the state,” it added.

“People are used to the abusive language between political parties, but it is dangerous for democracy when a government leader threatens a civil society organisation that works with farmers at the ground level. Rythu Swarajya Vedika is ready to discuss any issues related to the farmers in detail. But it is not right to silence the voices raising issues. We will continue our efforts on behalf of farmers, independent of political parties,” RSV said in a statement.

A day earlier, responding to a report which appeared in the Andhrajyothy newspaper citing RSV that 512 farmers in the state had died in 2022, Rajeshwar Reddy said that the claims made by the newspaper were baseless. Reddy, who is also the chairperson of the Rythu Bandhu Samithi, contested the newspapers’ claims saying that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) was yet to publish the data on the farmers’ deaths. He further alleged that YS Sharmila, Andhrajyothy, and RSV were peddling propaganda about farmers’ crisis in the state. Discrediting RSV for allegedly discouraging the farmers, he added, “If you hurt the pride of Telangana farmers and their spirit, we will chase you and beat you.”

RSV had recently published a study which estimated that nearly 22 lakh farmers in the state were tenant farmers who did not benefit from the agricultural schemes introduced by the Telangana government. As per the study, one in every three farmers in the state was a tenant farmer. The RSV, however, clarified that the Andhrajyothy article — which stated that 512 farmer suicides occurred in 2022 and 440 suicides in 2021 — was inaccurate.

“The news article in Andhrajyothy on December 31, which was referred to by the BRS leader, raises many relevant issues such as farmer suicides, the fact that less than 25% of the families of farmers who died by suicide got compensation under GO 194, that 80% of the suicides were by tenant farmers, the lack of compensation for crop loss due to natural calamities, and lack of a crop insurance scheme. These are issues that the government should take up seriously and solve. However, in the farmer suicide statistics table, the news article stated that 512 suicides occurred in 2022 and 440 in 2021. These are different from Rythu Swarajya Vedika figures,” the organisation said in a statement. It added that as per its data, 403 farmer suicides were reported in 2022 (a list based on news), and 359 in 2021 (as per NCRB).

“We have brought this discrepancy to the attention of the newspaper. The rest of the figures in the table are all correct as per the NCRB. But even after revising those two figures, it is evident that 6,879 farmer suicides took place in Telangana (which is not very different from 7,069 mentioned in the article),” it said.

While discrediting the study by RSV and YS Sharmila’s statements regarding an agrarian crisis in the state, Rajasekhar Reddy also said that both of them belonged to “Andhra”, implying a bias towards Telangana. To this, the organisation responded that the RSV is an independent farmers’ rights organisation not affiliated with political parties, and has been working with farmers for 12 years. “RSV, which started working on the issues of farmers, rural people, and tribal people in the united state of Andhra Pradesh in 2011, continues its activities in two Telugu states since then,” the statement read.

The organisation also said that irrespective of the party in power, RSV has been working on the issues related to the peasantry, pointing out that it had also voiced criticism against union government policies during both the UPA and NDA regimes. It added that the BRS had also used its reports and studies about farmer suicides when the party was in the opposition.

“It is highly inappropriate for a democratic government to threaten people’s organisations working on farmers' issues. Instead of focusing on small differences in the numbers of farmer suicides, the Rythu Bandhu president and the Telangana government should also respond on the important issues related to farmers,” the RSV’s statement said.

“Providing compensation to all families of farmer suicides as per GO 194, identity cards to tenant farmers under Cultivators Identification Act, 2011, Rythu Bandhu and other government schemes to tenant farmers, compensation to farmers who have suffered losses in natural calamities, implementing the 2021 High Court judgment in the case of crop loss and the crop insurance scheme — these are the issues that the government needs to act on immediately,” the statement added.

Bahujan Samaj Party Telangana president RS Praveen Kumar also condemned the remarks made by Rajeshwar Reddy and said, "Will you chase and beat those who are speaking truth through information gathered through RTI and field visits?" Alleging injustice by the government against tenant farmers, Praveen Kumar said, "Time has come to chase and beat who are making ventures by seizing assigned lands."